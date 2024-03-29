Discrimination against Gbenga Daniel’s son: KFC reacts

Popular eatery, KFC Nigeria, has reacted to the allegation of discrimination raised against it by Debola Daniel, the son of a former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

The reaction of the eatery came after the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria slammed it with a closure sanction.

Daniel had accused the eatery of barring him from entering the food court at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State because of his disability.

The son of the representative of Ogun East Senatorial District said the Manager on duty at the time he arrived said no wheelchair user was allowed inside.

Also Read:

But reacting via its X handle, KFC Nigeria said: “KFC is unwavering in our stance against bias or discrimination in any form, with inclusivity and respect as non-negotiable pillars of our values.

“However, this recent incident has underscored the pressing need for immediate action.

“We have embarked on efforts to address the situation and extend apologies and deeply regret the frustration and distress experienced by our guest.

“In response, we are urgently implementing sensitivity training for all our employees.

“This incident is not reflective of our standards, and we will act swiftly to rectify it.

“We are actively exploring solutions to equip our team members and establishments better to ensure that every guest feels genuinely welcomed and that we deliver empathetic customer service that proactively addresses the diverse needs of each guest.”