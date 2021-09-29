‘Discover Nigeria’: Buhari to unveil iconic 60-sq metre book highlighting Nigeria’s tourism potential

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, September 30, 2021, unveil ‘Discover Nigeria’, a pictorial book on Nigeria’s history, covering the period from Independence in 1960 to the present.

The 392-page book, authored by Bayo Omoboriowo, the president’s official photographer, showcases the country’s rich traditional institutions, ingenuity of its people, the beauty of its landscape, the richness of its farmlands, stunning waterfalls and seas, among others.

On the eve of the presentation, which coincides with Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary celebration, Omoboriowo hinted that the book has been enlisted as a contender for the Guinness World Records largest photo book.

“The previous record for the largest photo book is 45square metres. The ‘Discover Nigeria’ book has been printed and mounted as a 60square metre giant frame book-60 images, 60 pages, 60 square meters, celebrating Nigeria at 60 (60:60:60:60),” he said.

Omoboriowo explained that the book presentation was conceived as part of Nigeria’s diamond celebration.

Over 60 young Nigerians took part in the construction of the giant frame book mounted at the State House Conference Centre (formerly Banquet Hall), venue of the event, which will be attended by governors, traditional rulers, members of the diplomatic corps, the business community and stakeholders in the creative industry.

The event will also feature an exhibition of Nigeria’s Art, craft and cultures, across the six geo-political zones – curated by the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC).

The exhibition entails a detailed display of various artworks, artifacts and cultural symbols from various states and ethnic groups in the country.

Nigeria’s cuisine & delicacies will also be on display.

“The overall goal of this event is to remind all and sundry the beauty that our diversity brings, and the strength that our unity affords us as a country.

“We believe that an after-effect from the event will be the changing narratives about the important role everyone plays in the Nigeria project,” Omoboriowo said.

The foreword of the book is written by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, with an introduction by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who acknowledged the contribution of the Special Assistant to the President, Tunde Sabi’u Yusuf, to the publication.

There are also reviews from General Ibrahim Babangida, a former Head of State; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In his foreword, General Abubakar says “This book, ‘Discover Nigeria’, brings a smile to my face. Chronicling our people, places, progress and more, it is an invitation to all to discover- and rediscover-Nigeria.

“This book is more than beautiful images. It reflects the heart and soul of Nigeria through images that tell stories and texts that share insights in Nigeria’s history, the present day and the future.”

In his review, General Babangida lauds the youthful dominance in Nigeria’s creative industry and their penchant to demand a better Nigeria from the government.

“I draw a lot of inspiration from the works of the younger generation in the creative industry, from their pursuit of knowledge and most importantly, their desire to hold the government accountable in helping to achieve a better and more prosperous Nigeria,” Babangida says.