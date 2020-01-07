The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distribution Companies on Monday said the Distribution Companies would enforce the new electricity tariffs from April 1.

Sunday Oduntan, the Director, Research and Advocacy, ANED disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Oduntan said that the present tariff shall remain the same until April 1 when there would be a slight increment to cater for tariff shortfalls which shall be gradually passed on to consumers until “it is fully completed”.

He added: “We state emphatically that there shall be no change or increase in the existing Electricity tariff until April 1, when the new adjusted tariffs shall begin to gradually reflect the dynamism of our macro-economy.”

Oduntan said the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission was empowered by the Electric Power Sector Reform Act to carry out minor reviews of the Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 twice a year.

According to him, NERC has just reviewed the MYTO 2015 and published an order on tariffs and minimum remittance for January to June.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NERC had on Saturday published new tariffs for the different DisCos and categories of customers on its website, which was signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Prof. James Momoh and Dafe Akpeneye.

However, Momoh at a news conference on Monday said what the commission did was a tariff review, which was usually done twice a year.

According to him, there will be no increase in electricity tariff without consultations.

Oduntan said the new tariff ordered by NERC would cater for revenue shortfalls in the sector

He said: “The tariffs anticipate changes in the currency exchange rates between the United States and Nigeria, changes in the rate of inflation and gas prices.

“It is our hope that this explanation substantially clarifies the accurate position and allays any fears and concerns our esteemed customers may have.”