Eko Electricity Distribution Company on Monday cautioned customers to shun violence and assault against its staff, while advising them to use alternative means of complaint resolution rather than resorting to self-help.

This was disclosed in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia, who reiterated the company’s commitment to the pursuance of the full extent of the law in the event of any form of assault, manhandling or harassment of staff of the Company.

The warning came on the back of assault, attack and stabbing of a staff of the Company along Ogombo Road in Ibeju Business District of the Company on Saturday.

The suspect, Ahmed Fahti, allegedly stabbed the staff and fled the scene immediately.

The Company, with the support of the Nigerian Police and the Estate security team arrested and detained the suspect in the early hours of Sunday for questioning and further prosecution.

Idemudia said: “Tese barbaric acts will neither be tolerated nor condoned by us.

“It is rather unfortunate that customers still engage in such acts when we have made available several platforms for complaint or dispute resolution.

“We will take full legal recourse in this case to serve as deterrent to others.”

Idemudia advised customers to report all complaints, disputes and discontents to the Company via email ([email protected]) and through its social media platforms (Twitter, @ekedp, Facebook; Eko Electricity, Instagram; ekedpng) or visit any of the offices closest to them while adhering to the COVID-19 safety advisory by the Federal and State Governments.

Idemudia called for maximum cooperation from customers and pleaded with them to handle issues with civility.