The Benin Electricity Distribution Company has said that parts of Ekiti and Ondo States will experience power outage on July 4.

The planned outage would be carried out by the Transmission Company of Nigeria between 10am and 6pm.

The company’s Corporate Affairs Officer in Ekiti State, Kayode Brown, stated this in a statement he made available to journalists on Thursday in Ado Ekiti.

Brown said the interruption would enable the company complete the installation of a Bus-Bar Isolator at the Ondo State 132KV station located in Akure.

According to him, the towns to be affected in Ondo State are: Akure township, Igbara-Oke, Ilaramokin, Owo, Oba-Ile, Idanre, Oda, Iju and Ifon.

He added: “Also, the towns that will experience outage in Ekiti are: Ado-Ekiti, Ilawe, Ise/Emure, Igede, Aramoko, Ikere, Awo, Igbemo and Igoba.”

The BEDC spokesperson apologised for the inconveniences the outage would cause residents of the towns that would be affected by the exercise.

Brown promised that electricity supply would be restored immediately work was completed, saying it was part of the ongoing plans to satisfy power users better.

The BEDC is the power distribution company in charge of Ekiti, Edo and Ondo States.