The Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has urged Government at all levels and other stakeholders to develop short term and long term action plans that will address strategies for Disaster Risk Reduction in Nigeria.

Speaking through her Media Aide, Olamilekan Olusada, on Tuesday, Akande-Sadipe said the Federal Government ought to adopt the 2015 United Nations’ strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction.

“I believe that in commemoration of this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, there is an urgent need to call on Government Agencies, Private Development Partners and other relevant stakeholders to initiate actions and policy frameworks for strategic Disaster Risk Reduction in Nigeria,” she said.

She stressed the need for the Federal Government to execute a concrete plan to reduce the unfavourable exposure of its citizens to disasters, while creating awareness about the importance of such risk management.

The Oluyole Federal Constituency representative added that the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate change emergencies as well as the rampant petroleum related and market fires suggest the need for clear vision by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

She also called for proper planning and empowerment of right institutions to act on related scientific evidences in the interest of the public.

Akande-Sadipe said: “Laws establishing some strategic organs of government that should address Disaster Risk Reduction at National and Local levels such as River Basin Authorities, Fire Service, Federal Inland Waterways Authority, Local Government Markets Management Authorities have become moribund, thereby hindering new initiatives and public private partnership drives.”

She recalled that in 2015 at the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Sendai, Japan, the International Community was reminded of the impact of disasters.

Akande-Sadipe said this initiative is important to prevent loss of lives, great social and economic upheaval and displacement of millions of people annually.

She noted that the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, celebrated across the globe every October 13, calls for more proactive steps by the Federal Government to end disasters in the Nation.

Akande-Sadipe recalled that the day was established in 1989 after a call by the United Nations General Assembly for a day to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction strategies.

This year’s celebration brings to limelight the role of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 using risk reduction initiatives in the management of COVID–19 pandemics and protocol follow up strategies.

Akande-Sadipe added: “This year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is about good governance to ensure that strategic funding and institutional action plans are put in place, to avert and measure disaster risk in terms of lives saved and reduced economic losses.”