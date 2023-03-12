Disaster: NEMA, SEMA distribute relief materials to disaster victims in Kano

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed relief materials to 250 victims of fire and flood disasters in the state.

NEMA Coordinator Kano/Jigawa Territorial Office, Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, said the donation was part of the Federal government’s efforts to support the victims of disasters across the country.

Abdullahi, represented by NEMA Kano Head of Account, Rilwan Isma’il, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items.

On his part, the Executive Secretary SEMA, Dr Saleh Jili, said the relief items were meant to bring succour to the victims.

He said that the materials included maize 100kg, roofing sheets, nylon mat, blankets, mattresses, plastic buckets, salt, toiletries, clothing materials and mosquito nets.

“The victims were affected by fire that burnt their houses and flood in 2022″ Jili said.

Jili urged members of the public, especially women using firewood and charcoal, to handle fire with care and always switch off their electrical appliances whenever they leave home or going to bed, to avoid fire outbreaks.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Muhammad Zakari commended the agency for the kind gesture.