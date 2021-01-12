The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has removed Big Brother Naija star, Nengi Hampson as the Face of Bayelsa Girl Child.

The governor on Monday, announced that a First Class graduate of Law at the Niger Delta University, Ebizi Blessing Eradiri, who also repeated same feat at the Nigerian Law School, is the New Face of Bayelsa.

It was learnt that Diri also gave her an automatic employment of lecturing at Niger Delta University’s Faculty of Law.

Diri’s announcement is coming after many Nigerians faulted the appointment of Nnegi while also pointing out that Eradiri had not only made Bayelsans proud, but the entire Izon nation with her excellent performance at the Niger Delta University and the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

Diri also condemned the politicization of Nengi’s appointment and further stated that his administration’s investments in the education sector would remain a top priority.