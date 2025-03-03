Diri rejects South-South PDP congress, calls for unity

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has dismissed reports of a congress held in Calabar. He said the national leadership rejected it and would set a new date.

Diri made this known on Monday during the Peoples Democratic Party State Executive Council meeting at the party’s secretariat in Yenagoa.

He stated: “Our party is thriving in Bayelsa State. We remain the party to beat. PDP has never lost here. If you seek relevance, you should join PDP.

“PDP in Bayelsa is united and cannot be weakened. This party produced a Nigerian president from our state. It has also produced governors and federal legislators.

“This party is strong at the state level and will remain so. Let us ignore rumours. Some aim to divide us, but they will not succeed.

He clarified that no zonal congress took place in the South-South. The national leadership, in consultation with zonal leaders, would determine a new date at the right time.

The governor assured that the PDP in Bayelsa remained intact and was the best platform for politicians aiming to achieve their ambitions.

Diri reiterated that PDP had produced key office holders, including a former Nigerian president, and remained dominant in Bayelsa politics.

He urged members to stay united and avoid distractions, emphasising the need for collective efforts to strengthen the party in the state.

Diri further explained that the South-South zonal congress, initially scheduled for Feb. 22, was postponed by the National Working Committee.

He revealed that the decision followed a request from the four South-South governors, who informed the party’s leadership that the date was unsuitable.

Meanwhile, the people of Ogbia Local Government have apologised to the governor and the party for the actions of the suspended Zonal Legal Adviser, George Turnah.

Speaking at the meeting, Ogbia Constituency 3 representative, Gabriel Ogbara, said the apology was necessary, as betrayal was not in the character of Ogbia people.

Ogbara described Turnah’s actions as regrettable and pleaded for forgiveness, reaffirming Ogbia’s loyalty to the party and its leadership.

The State Executive Council passed a vote of confidence in Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, affirming their leadership.

The motion was moved by Oforji Oboku, representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency, and seconded by the State Assembly Leader, Monday Obolo.

Earlier, State PDP Chairman, Solomon Agwana, praised Diri’s administration, citing its numerous development projects across Bayelsa as evidence of good governance.

Agwana commended the governor for fostering unity within the party and urged continued support for the administration to ensure further development in the state.

State PDP Secretary, Gesiye Isowo, also lauded Diri’s achievements, stating that his performance had made future election campaigns easier, given the many completed projects.

In attendance were the deputy governor, and Ogbia Federal Constituency representative, Mitema Obordor.

Also present were former deputy governors Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd) and Werinipre Seibarugu, alongside PDP South-South Zonal Secretary, Prof. Felix Omemu.

Local government chairmen and other key party stakeholders also participated in the meeting.

