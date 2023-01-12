Diri inaugurates electronic filing court system in Bayelsa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on Wednesday inaugurated its first electronic court filing system to quicken the process of litigation and administration of justice.

Diri launched the new filing system at the re-modelled State High Court complex at Onopa, Yenagoa, the state capital.

He named it after the pioneer Chief Judge of the state, late Justice Koripamo David Ungbuku.

The governor congratulated the state’s outgoing Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, for the construction and completion of the project in record time.

He said that the electronic filing of documents and work-based access to court materials had become common place in many developed jurisdictions around the world.

Lauding Justice Abiri for outstanding 15 years of service as head of the state’s judiciary, Diri said the impressive new structure with its modern design was a mark of how much the state judiciary had progressed under her watch.

He commended the Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zana, for assisting the Bayelsa State Judiciary achieve the feat towards enhancing speedy administration of justice.

The Governor said it was fitting that the re-modelled court complex was named after Justice Ungbuku, describing the gesture as a mark of honour to the late jurist who served the state meritoriously.

He said: “I like to commend Justice Abiri for working with the executive arm of government to deliver good governance.

“Our Prosperity Administration views the judiciary as an important pillar of our democracy.

“That is why we have continued to give other arms of government their dues without hindrance.

“What we see today is the outcome of that cordial working relationship.

“This edifice is named after late Justice Ungbuku.

“I see this as an act of remembrance and honour to those who have served our state.

“Justice Ungbuku is actually one of our heroes past in the judiciary of Bayelsa State.”

The governor also commended the local contractor, Iniebi Warikoru, for delivering an impressive job and recommended him to the state Ministries of Works, Housing and Urban Development.

In her remarks, Justice Kate Abiri expressed gratitude to the governor for his administration’s support, particularly the prompt release of funds for capital projects in the judiciary.

The Chief Judge said benefits of the electronic filing process could not be overemphasised, noting that members of the Bar and Bench were ready to embrace the technology as the training was already ongoing.

Abiri, who also unveiled the practice direction at the event, explained that re-modelling of the complex, which originally had two court halls and 24 offices, was concluded within six months, equipped with additional two new court halls and 12 offices.

Also speaking, the Borno State Chief Judge, Justice Kashim Zana, said with the electronic filing technology in place, wherever there was internet connectivity, lawyers could file their cases anywhere in the world to aid quick dispensation of justice.

Zana also announced that the first lawyer to utise it would win the National Judicial Council prize.

The first son of late Justice Ungbuku, Owendu Ungbuku, expressed appreciation to the governor and Abiri for the honour done to his father, who he noted served the state judiciary for six years after being the Rivers State Chief Judge for four years.

Goodwill messages were also delivered by the State Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Okunbiriowei Saiyo, Larry Selekeowei (SAN) and Thompson Okpoko (SAN).