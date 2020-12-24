Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa has offered scholarship to seven-year-old Eluan Turnah and 16-year-old Stella Ezekiel as part of his administration’s effort at encouraging budding talents to achieve excellence.

Diri announced the scholarship awards in recognition of the girls’ sterling performance during the 2020 Carol of Nine Lessons at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday night.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah in Yenagoa.

Stella, a student of St. Jude’s Model Girls College, Amarata, stunned the audience when she gave a chronological order of Biblical events before the birth of Jesus Christ (BC) and after his death (AD) as well as the order of past governors and acting governors of the state since inception in 1996.

Eluan, daughter of Alabh George Turnah, the governor’s Executive Assistant on Public Affairs and Orientation, gave a sterling solo performance of a song.

The governor noted that the scholarship would cover their secondary and university education and possibly up to Doctorate degree if they did well.

“I hereby announce a scholarship award covering university and secondary education for the two girls who have demonstrated excellence. Clearly, we have budding talents in our state,” he said.

The governor expressed his resolve to make the development of youths, one of the cardinal objectives of his administration as they remained the future leaders of the state.

Recounting the challenges he faced while contesting the governorship election, Diri said all those who contested with him were not adversaries because the race would not have been worthwhile without them.

“As politicians from Bayelsa, as few as we are, the only way is to forgive ourselves. All those who contested with me are not my enemies. Without them, we will not have crossed the seven seas.”

He urged people of the state to support his government’s prosperity agenda in fostering peace, stability and sustainable development.