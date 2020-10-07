The Conference of Directors of Agriculture and Natural Resources in the Oyo State Local Government Service Commission has called for provision of storage facilities to prevent wastage of farm produce.

They made the call on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of a two-day workshop held at Alayande Teachers Resource Centre, Samonda in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the workshop was organised by the Oyo State Local Government Service Commission.

NAN reports that the two-day workshop was tagged ‘Methodology for Agricultural Value Chain Development and Market Linkages at the Grassroots’.

The directors in a communique signed by Adeola Oduola, the commission’s Director of Education and Social Services, said such action would guarantee food security in the state as well as Nigeria.

The participants pleaded with government to make quality food storage facilities available at all levels to prevent unnecessary wastage during harvest seasons.

The directors appreciated the Gov. Seyi Makinde led administration for lifting the ban on training and retraining of personnel in the service to facilitate more effective service delivery.

The conference equally advocated the resuscitation of farmers cooperative society to improve access to farm inputs and implements.

Earlier, Aderemi Ayodele, the chairman of the commission, reiterated the commission’s commitment to training of agricultural officers towards boosting the economy through modern farming system.

Ayodele, who was represented by a member of the Board, John Adisa-Oke, said that the workshop was impactful and would reflect on the grassroots.

The commission’s chairman assured the participants of more local and international trainings, saying such was a priority of the governor for the generality of workers.