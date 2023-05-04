Director told me to move 75 drums of chemicals from Zamfara to Kano — Driver

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has intercepted 75 drums of calcium chlorate, a water treatment chemical believed to have been diverted from the state Water Board.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that calcium chloride is used to remove undesired impurities in water.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammed Muazu, told newsmen on Thursday in Gusau that the 75 drums were being diverted to Kano State when it was intercepted.

According to Muazu, preliminary investigation indicated that the chemical belongs to Zamfara State Water Board.

He added that the truck driver conveying the chemicals had told investigators that a Director in the Water Board paid him to move the chemical to Kano State.

The Commandant assured full investigation to bring those involved to book.