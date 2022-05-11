Director snatches Nollywood Actress’s car key for refusing to go half naked + Video

There was a mild drama at a film location as the Director, simply identified as Bayo, took away car key of Nollywood actress, Ewatomilola Asake, for refusing to go half naked in a film scene.

This was revealed via a video that has gone trending as the popular Nollywood actress engaged the producer in a war of words.

The actress, who agreed to transfer the money paid to her by the Director of the home movie rather than go half naked on set, was mocked by Bayo.

He said the actress was not able to go far in the industry because of her refusal to go half naked.

Efforts by some of the actors and actresses at the film location proved abortive as the Director insisted that Ewatomi will not leave the location unless she acted the scene.

Thereafter, as Actress Ewatomi was preparing to depart from the location of the film, the movie Director snatched her car key from her and vowed to deflate her vehicle tyres.