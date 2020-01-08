A Director and a Cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Muhammed Inuwa, have been arrested by the police following the disappearance of N16 million from the office, The PUNCH is reporting.

According to the report, the Director and Cashier were arrested after it was discovered the office was burgled over the weekend.

The money was said to be part of funds for the May and June, 2019 allowances of the graduates engaged by the state government to teach in public schools under the S-Power Scheme.

The PUNCH said it learnt the payment was supposed to commence on Monday at the office located inside the Katsina State Government Secretariat in Dandagoro, Katsina.