The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the mode of electing the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress will not be by direct primaries.

Obaseki said this through his Senior Special Assistant on New media, Jack Obinyan, on Friday.

Obinyan, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, said the APC in Edo State had already decided on the mode of primaries for governorship poll.

He tweeted: “Direct Primaries will NOT happen in Edo.”

When prodded further by those who questioned the popularity of his boss, he responded: “Because Edo APC has duly decided the MODE of Primaries being INDIRECT and has duly notified the NWC.”

The National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, had last week written to the Independent National Electoral Commission that the party will conduct direct primaries in the state.

Obinyan said those who voted in favour of direct primaries were not the right set of people to so do.

He tweeted: “No Sir…It is the Exco-Members at ward level that vote in Indirect Primaries.”