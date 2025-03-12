Diphtheria scare: Lagos rolls out emergency vaccination at King’s College

In a swift response to the recent diphtheria outbreak at King’s College Annexe, Victoria Island, the Lagos State Government has commenced an emergency vaccination exercise to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease and safeguard public health.

The vaccination campaign aims to protect students, staff, and the wider school community while reinforcing public health measures to prevent further infections.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who led a delegation of top government officials, including the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, and the Permanent Secretary, Lagos Health District III, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke to the school for a comprehensive assessment situation and to oversee the vaccination exercise, emphasized the urgency of the intervention.

“We were very concerned about what’s going on at King’s College Annexe – an outbreak of diphtheria fever that has been ongoing for about ten days. Unfortunately, the first case led to a tragic loss. However, since identifying the outbreak, we have screened affected students, placed them on antibiotics and anti-serum, and I am pleased to report that all those receiving treatment are doing well,” he stated.

Prof. Abayomi in company of government delegation, school management, PTA executives and some members of the school alumni association, inspected critical facilities within the school, including the dormitories, classrooms, kitchen, dining hall, sanitary areas, and waste disposal units as part of containment measures.

While noting that the objective of the inspection tour was to evaluate risk factors and enforce improvements to sanitary conditions to reduce the chances of bacterial transmission, the Commissioner highlighted the role of crowded and poorly ventilated environments in the spread of diphtheria, which is transmitted via airborne droplets.

“This disease thrives in crowded environments with poor ventilation. We have spoken with the school authorities to ensure proper spacing between students, improve airflow in classrooms and dormitories, and enhance access to clean water. These are fundamental to halting transmission,” he explained.

He disclosed that a key element of the intervention is the emergency vaccination campaign, targeting students with parental consent as well as all staff members.

“Normally, every child is vaccinated against diphtheria as part of routine immunization, but over time, immunity can weaken. That’s why we are here today to administer booster shots. The vaccine will strengthen their immune response, preventing further spread,” Prof. Abayomi stated.

He added that the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board has deployed medical teams to carry out the vaccinations, ensuring that all eligible students receive protection, noting also that vaccination at the main campus in Igbosere is also planned, given the movement of students and staff between the two locations.

Prof. Abayomi strongly advised parents against withdrawing their children from school, warning that premature exits could compromise containment efforts. “We understand parents’ concerns, but removing students could lead to further spread. A child may appear well but still be incubating the bacteria. If they leave, they risk infecting family members or the wider community. Right now, the school is almost functioning as an isolation center with professional care on-site. It’s safer for them to remain here,” he assured.

In response to concerns about possible side effects of the vaccine, the Commissioner for Health reassured parents and students that mild reactions are normal and expected. “Whenever you vaccinate, mild adverse effects can occur – such as soreness at the injection site or a slight fever. In fact, this is an indication that the vaccine is working. We have a full complement of health personnel on the ground to monitor and manage any reactions,” he explained.

He added that serious reactions, though rare, are accounted for, with medical staff stationed within the school premises to provide immediate care if necessary.

Abayomi noted that the Lagos State Government is working closely with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Education at the state and national level to manage the outbreak.

He noted that lessons from this incident would shape policy changes regarding vaccination protocols, boarding school hygiene, classroom density, and access to sanitation facilities.

“This is a learning experience for us. We need to review policies on student accommodation, access to water, and sanitation standards in schools. Our aim is to ensure that our children are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases,” he emphasized.

The Commissioner disclosed that health officials have intensified awareness campaigns to educate the public on the signs and symptoms of diphtheria. “The key symptoms to watch for include severe sore throat, swollen glands in the neck, fever, and difficulty breathing. A white membrane on the back of the throat is a telltale sign. If anyone notices these symptoms, they should seek immediate medical attention at the nearest Primary Health Care Centre,” he advised.

Prof. Abayomi stated that the Lagos State Government has pledged to continue its free immunization programs and strengthen its disease surveillance mechanisms to prevent future outbreaks.

“We want to reassure the public that we are on top of this situation. Our goal is to protect Lagosians and prevent avoidable loss of life. We urge everyone to adhere to public health guidelines and get vaccinated,” Prof. Abayomi reiterated.

The Commissioner, on behalf of the Governor and the Lagos State Executive Council, expressed heartfelt condolences to the parents and family of the deceased student, offering prayers for strength during this difficult time. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the young boy who passed away. His loss is truly devastating, and we pray for strength and comfort for his loved ones,” Prof. Abayomi stated.

With vaccination efforts in full swing, the Lagos State Government remains committed to containing the outbreak and safeguarding the health of students and residents. The public is encouraged to cooperate with health officials and embrace preventive measures to halt the spread of diphtheria across the state.

