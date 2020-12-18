Diogo Jota has been voted Liverpool’s men’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month for the second time in a row.

The Portugal forward bagged five goals in as many appearances for the Reds during November, including a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta BC.

That treble of excellent finishes in Bergamo marked the beginning of his productive haul in the month, which was added to in the Anfield win over Leicester City with a clinical header.

Jota was also on target at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he netted after an incisive dribble into the opposition box and precise low finish.

And that form saw the No.20 retain the accolade, having collected it in October too, ahead of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson in a poll of supporters.

“Well, it just feels like I was doing the things right, obviously helping the team on the field and that was of course the most important [thing],” Jota told Liverpoolfc.com, when asked how it feels to win the award again.

“And of course it is always a reason to be proud because to play in this club is already a reason to be proud, but to help the way I was helping the team, it’s even better. So I was very pleased with the other one [award] and of course this one as well.”

“I think it has to be. Of course, a Champions League hat-trick is not every day and it’s a night to remember for a long time,” the 24-year-old replied.

“If I need to choose one moment during November, it has to be that one.”

Jota has missed Liverpool’s last two games due to a knee injury and admits he finds it difficult to watch, rather than play.