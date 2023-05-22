Diocese urges government to invest in health, halt medical tourism

The Diocese of Lagos West of the Anglican Communion has decried the increasing rate of medical tourism among government officials in Nigeria while also urging governments at all levels to invest in the nation’s health facilities.

The diocese also took positions on the nation’s security, the educational sector, and the 2023 elections in the country.

These positions are contained in a communique issued at the end of the 3rd Session of the 8th Synod of the diocese which took place at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos from Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21.

The theme of the 2023 Synod is; “The Lord will fight for you”

In the communique which was signed by the Bishop of the Diocese, The Rt. Revd. Dr. James Odedeji, the Synod Secretary, The Ven Olukayode Oredugba and the Lay Synod Secretary, Olateju Akindolurie, the Synod noted that the prevalence of foreign medical tourism among government officials is responsible for the parlous state of health institutions in the country.

Part of the communique reads, “Synod condemns the prevalence of foreign medical tourism amongst Government officials, which is largely responsible for the parlous state of the Nigerian health sector and implores Government to seek more innovative ways of funding and improving the health sector.”

The Synod also urged the drug regulatory bodies to intensify their fight against the scourge of fake and adulterated drugs in the Nigerian markets.

It noted that the preponderance of fake drugs in the country has to a large extent, caused the untimely death of many Nigerians; while also calling on government at all levels to intensify the campaign on healthy living among Nigerians.

On the 2023 Elections, the Synod noted that the election took place against all odds.

It congratulated the outgoing President, Mohammadu Buhari for completing his tenure while wishing him well in his future endeavours.

It commended the president for assenting to some constitutional amendments, especially the ones that allow the states to deal with electric power and railway.

The conference, however, urged him to go a step further by implementing the recommendations of the 2014 Constitution Review Committee.

The meeting also congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting however that the 2023 elections afforded the Nigerian youth the opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with the situation in Nigeria.

“Synod is impressed with the unprecedented participation of the youths in the elections and urges them to maintain the momentum,” the communique reads.

The annual council meeting of the diocese also noted that there is enormous pressure on the judiciary due to the numerous election petitions.

It prayed however that God would grant the judiciary the wisdom to dispense justice.

While lamenting the economic downturn in the country, the “Synod calls on the government and all policy makers to always consider the implications of their policies on the people, as laws are made for man and not man for laws.”

The Synod condemned the hydra-headed insecurity problems in the country. It advocates “the setting up of an independent commission based on wide consultations with all relevant religious organizations, to curb the excesses of some religious organizations, such as hate speech and incitement.”

The conference expressed deep concern on the quality and character of some of the personnel of the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

It called for an overhaul of the policing system in the country urging the Federal Government “to provide proper funding, constant monitoring and improve the welfare of the law enforcement agents.”

The plummeting education standards in Nigeria also got the attention of the Synod. It noted that less than 20 percent of the populace has access to qualitative education.

It recalled the unfortunate situation that resulted in an eight-month strike by University lecturers in the country while calling for an improvement in the funding of education along with private partnership.

The conference congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his re-election at the 2023 governorship election.

It urged him to use his second term, to extend infrastructural development to the rural areas of Lagos State and complete all ongoing projects.

The meeting however condemned what it described as “the tolerance of the excesses of touts on Lagos roads.”

It urged the Lagos State Government to rein in the newly constituted Motor Park Managers in a way that will engender a conducive atmosphere for private investors in the state.

The Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in Sudan also got the attention of the Synod. It prayed that God will bring peace to the troubled spots in the world.