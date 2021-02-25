A platform: Fake Watch Buster, has revealed that some of Senator Dino Melaye’s luxury wrist watches are fake.

The FWB is known to identify wrist watches that are fake and post them online, while tagging the wearer and pointing out the discrepancies between the original and the fake.

It will be recalled that Melaye had few months back done a lengthy video in which he showed off his collection of wrist watches.

But the FWB pointed out that at least two of Melaye’s watches are fake and many of his other watches “are looking sketchy”.

FWB wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Melaye wearing the watches that they just want to let him know that he is wearing a fake.

The post read: “@dinomelaye we just want to let you know that you’re wearing a fake @richardmille RM053 Pablo Mac Donough Tourbillon and a fake @hublot MP-05 La Ferrari 🕵🏼‍♂️⌚❌

“He own also many other watches and them are looking sketchy as well.. 🧐

“A genuine @richardmille RM053 Tourbillon is limited to only 15 pieces worldwide and the list price for it at the time of release, was over 630K USD 📈💵

“A genuine @hublot MP-05 La Ferrari is limited to only 50 pieces worldwide and is worth approx 390K USD 📈 💵.”

Melaye was yet to respond to the post that was put up on Wednesday, with well over 5,000 likes as at press time.

The owner of the page, however, added a: “Disclaimer: I don’t know if the subjects of my posts are aware of wearing fake watches. All of the features shown are based on multiple checks and, in case of ambiguity, external experts are also consulted. We distance ourselves from any form of bullying.”