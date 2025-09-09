Dino Melaye: Reckless borrowing will push Tinubu’s government to loan apps

Senator Dino Melaye, a former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of reckless borrowing and extravagant spending.

Speaking on Arise Television on Monday, he warned that the trend, if allowed to persist, could push the country into seeking loans from financial technology platforms.

The former senator accused the government of plunging Nigerians into massive hunger despite securing billions of dollars in loans.

He pointed to recent loan requests, including a $1.7 billion facility from the World Bank, and the Senate’s approval of about $21 billion in borrowing.

“There is massive hunger in the land. Why is the president borrowing $1.7 billion from the World Bank? Why has the Senate approved $21 billion so far with many others coming for consideration?” he asked.

Melaye described the borrowing spree as unprecedented, arguing that it contradicts the administration’s stated commitment to eliminate waste.

“This government is one of the most reckless governments in the history of this country. The president who said he wanted to come and curb wastages bought a yacht,” Melaye said.

He criticised the purchase of the yacht, claiming it was being used outside Nigeria’s territorial waters.

“That yacht he bought has never been to the perimeters, the territorial areas of Nigeria — it’s been between Monaco and Paris. And what do we need a yacht for in a time of austerity and pervasive hunger?” he queried.

Melaye insisted that President Tinubu had borrowed more aggressively than any of his predecessors.

“He has borrowed like no other president in the history of the country. If you are making more money, then why are you borrowing?” he asked.

Mocking the administration’s growing debt profile, he added: “We will not be surprised if the president starts borrowing from Opay and Moniepoint very soon.”

