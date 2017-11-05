Dino Melaye pelted with stones at Kabba Day celebration, Gov. Bello makes u-turn

The representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, on Saturday escaped being killed by a mob that had pelted him with stones and other dangerous objects at the Kabba Day celebration in the state, The PUNCH is reporting.

Reports equally had it that the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, had to make a u-turn from attending the event on learning of the fate that befell Melaye.

Bello was said to be on his way to the venue of the event when the information of the attack on Melaye reached him.

The event was held at the Kabba Township Stadium.

Dino was said to have been attacked by the mob shortly after he announced a donation of N3 million at the event and headed to his car.

Security men had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control.

On seeing the fate that befell Melaye, the advance team of Bello, led by his ADC and the Chief Detail, who were already at the venue, alerted the governor, who was already in Kabba for the occasion.

So rather than attend the event, Bello sent in his N20 million donation.