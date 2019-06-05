Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday lambasted the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for hugging a traditional ruler.

Melaye described the the action as a mark of disrespect to the traditional institution.

Melaye, who took to his Instagram page to criticise Bello’s action, also accused him of being rude.

He said: “Very disrespectful and rude Governor Yahaya Bello, hugging his paramount traditional ruler Alhaji Ado Ibrahim who is over 90 years.

“Can Governor (Aminu) Tabuwal hug the Sultan? Or will Governor (Nasir) El-rufai hug the Emir of Zaria? If this disobedient child will not respect the seat of Ohinoyi, he should respect the age of HRM.

“Home training is not a gift.”

It would be recalled that Melaye had over the weekend announced his intention to contest for the seat of the Kogi State governor, with Bello seeking reelection in the poll already fixed for November by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Melaye represents Kogi West in the Senate and would be contesting the November 16 poll on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, if he eventually secures the party’s ticket at the primary election, while Bello is a member of the All Progressives Congress.