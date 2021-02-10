RelatedPosts No Content Available

Diminutive Nigerian actor cum On-Air personality, Victor Nwaogu, aka Nkubi, says he is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend.

Nkubi took to his Instagram page: @nwobi_official, on Tuesday to share beautiful pre-wedding photos of himself and his fiancee.

He wrote: “It is official NWAOGU’S (MY 4FT LIFE WITH MY WIFE) Make e for no loss. As others dey talk, ‘I am off the Market.’”

Nkubi, who works with Wazobia FM is also a TV presenter, voice over artist and content creator.

Fans, colleagues and friends have taken to social media to send congratulatory messages to the actor.

The Theatre Arts graduate, who began his acting career as a child actor, has starred in several Nollywood movies such as Broken Dream (2005), Golden Axe (2005), Stupid Movie (2015) and Holy Heist (2021).

He has also featured in some TV series like Tinsel, Bella’s Place, Officer Titus, Single Ladies and Skinny Girls in Transit.

Nkubi has a YouTube channel where he churns out comical content for the amusement of his viewers.

He also features in comedy skits of Samuel Perry, the Nigerian comedian better known as Broda Shaggi.

