Diminutive duo’s tall dream: To win Abuja Marathon students’ prize

The distance between Knvlope in Bwari Area Council of the FCT and The Pavilion, the ongoing Abuja International Marathon venue, is over an hour and the Expo starts at 9am daily.

But like men on a mission, the duo of Peter John and Sunday Emmanuel Dutse accompanied by Danladi Mailamba, their coach, manager and teacher, had arrived at the Expo ground before dawn.

For John, 11, and Dutse, 12, both students of Knvlope Primary School in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, their mission is not just to participate in the 5km race of the Abuja International Marathon, the first international marathon in the FCT, but to win the prize money of N500,000.

According to their coach, a former sprinter and quarter-miler, whose athletics career was aborted after secondary because there was no marriage between sports and education at the National Teachers Training Institute, where he did hisNational Certificate in Education, which qualified him to be a teacher, running the 5km is not a big deal for John and Dutse.

Mailamba said: “Twice a week we do more than 10km as part of our six days training weekly.

“We normally run twice weekly from Knvlope to Shere a distance that is more than 10km so running and winning the 5km is achievable on April 29.”

Mailamba is of the opinion that talents die in Nigeria because of a lack of development programmes.

He said: “We are talented in all sports but there are no development programmes.

“We need to start proper elite athlete development programmes.

“We are grateful to FCT and Unicentral for the Abuja International Marathon, but we need more, not just in Abuja, but in all the nooks and crannies of FCT.

“We have what it takes to excel like East Africans, but we need to start early like age six or seven.”

On what his wards will do with the prize money if they eventually win, he said: “They will invest the money in their education and sports career and also support their families.”

The Abuja International Marathon is slated for April 29, 2023 in three categories: 5km Student Race, 10km Family Run and 42.195km Full Marathon.

According to the Race Director, registration, which is free is still ongoing at the Expo till April 28.

