Dillian Whyte: Tyson Fury’s final punch was illegal

Dillian Whyte has disputed the finish to Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury, claiming that the stoppage came from ‘an illegal push’.

Fury, the defending champion, landed a perfect right uppercut towards the end of the sixth round, flooring Whyte who answered the referee’s 10-count but was in no condition to continue.

After landing the uppercut, Fury pushed Whyte backwards, seemingly due to Whyte being staggered and potentially falling into him.

Despite what was seemingly a conclusive finish and one which has not been disputed since Saturday’s contest at Wembley Stadium, Whyte has said that he should have been provided with extra time to recover.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Whyte said: “I was buzzed but obviously I was trying to regather my senses and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal. This isn’t wrestling, this is boxing. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carried on fighting.

“I got caught, no doubt about it. I got caught by a good shot. I went for the left uppercut, he went for the right uppercut. He’s a bit taller than me, so obviously he landed his at range. I was hurt, I was trying to get my senses together and he full on, two-handed pushed me. It wasn’t like a one-armed thing.

“Terrible job from the referee there, but it is, what it is.”

Fury revealed after the fight that he is likely to retire from boxing after extending his unbeaten record to 33 bouts.