Dillian Whyte has parted company with trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of his WBC interim title defence against Alexander Povetkin.

The British heavyweight has worked with Tibbs for the last four years on his rise towards a world heavyweight title fight, but announced an amicable split after relocating his training camp to Portugal for the Povetkin fight on August 22.

Whyte has secured a WBC mandatory title fight following wins over rival contenders such as Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker and Oscar Rivas in recent years, and voiced his gratitude to Tibbs.

Announcing the split on social media, Whyte wrote: “Just to let everyone know Mark Tibbs and I are no longer working together as boxer and trainer.

“I’m training in Portugal and Mark has a young family and his own new gym in the UK. It means it just hasn’t worked out in the way we had both hoped.

“Mark came into my team four years ago and has helped turn me into the world class boxer that I am today. Mark is a great trainer and I will always be grateful to him and his Dad for all they have done.”

Katie Taylor defends her undisputed world lightweight titles on the Whyte-Povetkin bill, with promoter Eddie Hearn ‘working hard’ to secure a rematch with Delfine Persoon.

Martin Bakole faces Sergey Kuzmin in another must-win heavyweight clash on the undercard, while Chris Kongo takes on Luther Clay in a clash of two highly-rated British welterweights.