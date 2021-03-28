Dillian Whyte exacted revenge on Alexander Povetkin and resurrected his world title ambitions by stopping his rival in the fourth round.

Whyte’s career was on the line in Gibraltar having been knocked out by the Russian seven months ago in a shocking upset.

But he controlled the second installment from the first bell as an ageing Povetkin struggled to make an impression.

Whyte had dominated the opening exchanges in his first fight with Povetkin in promoter Eddie Hearn’s back garden last August.

But he was knocked out cold in the fifth round of a fight intended to be a warm-up for a world title tilt.

His defeat cleared the way for champion Tyson Fury to take on Anthony Joshua later this year and left Whyte at the back of the queue.

The Brixton man started the sequel as if he meant business however, knocking Povetkin off balance in the first round.

Whyte’s right hand was finding a home as Povetkin, who had battled Covid-19 since the first fight, struggled to gain a foothold in the fight.

And the same shot gave the Russian more trouble in the third session as Whyte edged towards an early night.

He didn’t have to wait long as he set up the finish with a right hand and then finished the fight with a huge left hook.

Whyte said: “He’s a tough guy and I had to be careful, but I could have finished it early.

“I’m ready to run it back again if he wants; I shouldn’t have lost the first time.

“From the first round, I was on to him.

“I still believe I can be a world champion and I can beat anyone.”