Dillian Whyte has reportedly tested positive for a banned substance under a UK Anti-Doping test, which came to light on July 17, three days ahead of his fight with Oscar Rivas at the O2 Arena.

Under UKAD rules, an athlete is considered innocent of drug use unless or until the result is confirmed in a B test.

It is understood that Whyte, a member of the Clean Boxing Programme administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, has requested this.

The exact substance Whyte allegedly tested positive for is not yet clear and the British Boxing Board of Control are unlikely to take action until the case has played out fully within its rules.

According to reports, this includes Whyte’s team appealing over the finding.

Boxing Scene, which broke the story in the early hours of Thursday, also claimed that the British Boxing Board of Control were informed by UKAD prior to the Whyte-Rivas fight.

The BBBofC allowed the fight to proceed as scheduled, says the report, with Whyte having the right to appeal.

Until the UKAD adjudication process is over no sanctions can be put in place by the BBBofC.

Promoter Eddie Hearn responded on social media that Whyte had been cleared to fight.

There was no denial that his fighter had tested positive.

Hearn tweeted: “Further to reports, I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA and UKAD testing for their bout. Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC.”

Whyte was previously suspended from competition for two years after testing positive for Methylhexaneamine following his fourth-round knockout of Sandor Balogh on October 13, 2012.