Dillian Whyte agrees on a date to fight Anthony Joshua 

The rematch between two-time world champion, Anthony Joshua, and world title challenger, Dillian Whyte, edges closer.

Joshua and Whyte fought once in the amateurs – a Whyte victory – before facing off in the pro ranks back in 2015 for the British Heavyweight title. ‘AJ’ took it by knockout in the seventh after being wobbled by Whyte.

The pair entered into talks to stage a rematch this year, with the tentative date of August 12 booked at London’s O2 Arena.

Talks faltered when Whyte had said there was a lack of communication, and then it looked all but dead when he complained of a rematch clause for Joshua in the contract.

Following news that Joshua’s side removed that term, Whyte received what Eddie Hearn told Boxing Social was a ‘simple contract.’ Sky Sports News is now reporting that it has been signed and returned to the promoter.

Whilst nothing is official until the announcement comes, this is the most positive step so far in the process of making the rematch, in which Joshua will enter the ring a favourite.

Should he win, he’s already in talks to face fellow-former champion, Deontay Wilder, at the end of the year, with meetings ongoing this week between representatives from the American’s team as well as Saudi Arabia’s Skill Challenge Promotions.

Whyte is looking to upset those plans come August 12. He has made it clear that he wants Wilder if he wins, and might just get that now that there’s no rematch clause.

With the date coming ever closer, an announcement is expected in the next few days. Hearn says there are two other potentials should the Whyte negotiations fall at the final hurdle.