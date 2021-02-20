Residents and Internally Displaced Persons in Dikwa, Borno State have expressed joy after Nigerian troops dislodged Boko Haram fighters and restored order in the town.

The troops restored order in Dikwa town following an attempt to breach security and peace in the area by Boko Haram Terrorists who attacked some areas in the town on Friday.

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Major General Abdul Khalifa, who visited the town to oversee the situation and also received by the residents, said the “situation is calm, and people are returning back to their homes”.

According to Khalifa, following a swift reinforcement, the troops successfully dislodged the terrorists and effectively dominated the area.

He said: “The situation has been sorted out and investigations are underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ambush attack.

“I acknowledged that there was a security breach, but it has been sorted out and investigations are underway.

“Lots of soldiers and other military equipment have been brought to reinforce the general area.

“The Nigerian Army would continue to protect all civilians wherever they are.

“They should report suspicious people and movements to the troops.”

Meanwhile, PRNigeria gathered that the town is now calm as some of the internally displaced persons and other locals who fled the area following the clash between the troops and Boko Haram terrorists have returned.

The people were seen jubilation and praising the troops for swiftly retaking the town in spite of the ambush attack by Boko Haram fighters.