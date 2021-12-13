Dignitaries, clerics honour late Justice Babalakin at Fidau prayers

Some prominent Islamic clerics and dignitaries on Sunday gathered in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State for the Fidau prayers of late Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin, who died on December 4, aged 95.

The clerics included Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheik Musa Animashaun; and Ustaz Sulaiman Asaruji from Morkaz, Agege.

There was also Prof. Iftau Abdulrahman, Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan.

Shaykh Abdrahman Olanrewaju, National Missioner, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, who gave the sermon, said that the late Babalakin left good children behind, which was more than all the wealth in the world.

Olanrewaju said the late judge raised his children well and expressed satisfaction that the children did not delay the burial of their father, in accordance with the doctrine of Islam.

In his vote of thanks, Dr. Wale Babalakin, the eldest son of the deceased, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for sending a powerful delegation to condole with the family.

Babalakin said they were most grateful to the President for deeming it fit to remember their father who left service 29 years ago.

He equally thanked former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, all of who paid condolence visits to the family on Saturday

He thanked other governors and many prominent Nigerians that graced the Fidau, praying that Allah lead them back safely to their various destinations.

Among dignitaries at the event were Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), former Cross River and Ogun Governors Donald Duke and Ibikunle Amosun, lawmakers, judicial officials, religious leaders and royal fathers.