Digitization: Anambra ICT Agency activates 25 WiFi locations

The Anambra State ICT Agency has delivered 25 live Wi-Fi sites across the state, as part of the implementation of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s digitization programme.

Managing Director of the Agency, Fred Agbata, made this known while addressing members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Awka,

He disclosed that the sites are located in schools, lodges, public spaces, and government institutions.

According to him, the hotspots are not just infrastructure but lifelines which democratize internet access for students, traders, civil servants, and everyday Anambra people, thereby bridging information divides and fostering inclusion.

Agbata recalled that the success of the programme began in 2022 when Governor Soludo took the bold decision to waive the Right of Way (RoW) charges for broadband infrastructure.

“The Agency was established with a clear and compelling mandate to drive digital transformation in Anambra State and with the support of the governor, the operations have been running smoothly.

“Our role is to design, coordinate, and implement technology initiatives that make governance more efficient, inclusive, transparent, and people-centred.

“We exist to ensure that “Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere” is not just a slogan, but a lived reality where government processes are digitized, citizens can access services seamlessly, and technology becomes the true backbone of governance.

“In fact, our mission is to build a digitally transformed Anambra to support the delivery of everything technology and technology everywhere in the state,” he added.

Continuing, Agbata said: “At first, it seemed like a mere policy decision, but in reality, it was the bedrock of Anambra’s digital revolution.

“By removing the barriers that had long stifled broadband expansion, Governor Soludo sent a powerful message, which is that Anambra is open for digital business.

“The governor’s decision unlocked opportunities for fibre-to-home deployment, infrastructure expansion, as well as faster and more reliable internet across communities.

“It also created an enabling environment where innovators, telecom operators, and entrepreneurs can thrive. Simply put, it unlocked what had been locked and today, the results are visible.”

He said that beyond connectivity, the ICT Agency is reshaping governance itself, adding that the state Executive Council proceedings, which used to be paper-based, has now been digitized.

This, he stated, has also cascaded into MDAs, thereby making civil service operations faster and smarter.

He said: “From less than 300 functional computers in 2022, the state has grown to over 5,000 devices distributed across MDAs, LG Heads of Departments, including Ministries of Justice, Special Duties, the Civil Service Commission, and the Disability Rights Commission.

“Teachers and principals also received 2,000 laptops in 2024, with more to come under the Smart School Project.

While urging the media to partner with the Agency, Agbata said the story of Anambra’s digital transformation is still unfolding, even as he noted that proper foundation has been laid.

“From the quiet, yet bold RoW waiver, to the visible footprint of Solution WiFi, to the digitization of governance, what we are building under Governor Soludo is a future where technology works for the people.

“It is about creating a smart, liveable, and prosperous megacity, one that equips its youth, empowers its workers, strengthens its institutions, and ensures that no one is left behind,” he concluded.