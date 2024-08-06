Digitisation: Mobile Classroom firm set to begin virtual test for tertiary institutions’ students

All is now set to allow undergraduates in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions to participate in a periodic nationwide Objectives VirtualTest.

The exercise for the students is designed to encourage learning and offer students support funds as rewards.

The nationwide VirtualTest, which is scheduled to take place on the Mobile Classroom app, will cover various academic courses.

According to a press release, issued on Tuesday, in each month, a specific set of courses will be the focus, indicating that for August 2024, the beneficiaries are students of Mass Communication, Political Science, Business/Public Administration and Social Science Education.

The release reads in part: “Nigerian students studying these courses, regardless of their institution, level, or location, are invited to join the scheduled nationwide VirtualTest on the Mobile Classroom app.

“The test will determine the beneficiaries of the four million naira student support funds available for August.

“Reputable guest lecturers from higher institutions across the country have been appointed to administer the nationwide VirtualTest for different categories.

“These lecturers have also set up their individual classes on the Mobile Classroom app, uploading video lectures on various topics.

“Participants are required to study these materials ahead of the contest.”

The press release disclosed that guest lecturers for the August test are: Dr. Ayobami Elegunde of the Department of Business Administration, Lagos State University; Dr. Wasiu Tejuoso of the Department of Mass Communication, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic; Dr. Sheidu Kamoru of the Faculty of Education, University of Lagos; and Dr. Tokpo Coronation of the Political Science Department, Federal University, Otuoke.

The live VirtualTest on the Mobile Classroom app, the release indicated, allows participants to join from their respective locations at the scheduled time, warning that participants who fail to join at the given start time will lose the chance to access the VirtualTest.

The schedule for the August 2024 nationwide VirtualTest, the release showed as follows: Mass Communication students on August 31, 2024 at 5pm; Political Science students on August 30, 2024 at 5:30pm; Business Administration students on August 30, 2024 at 6:30pm; and Social Science Education students on August 30, 2024 at 5pm.

“To drive knowledge through a student support system, it is a requirement for prospective winners to subscribe and learn the specified video materials for the test from the guest lecturers’ classes on the Mobile Classroom app,” the organisers stressed.

The initiative, funded by Mobile Classroom Limited, aims to stimulate learning and empower youth with innovative ideas and business plans that often remain unrealised due to lack of funds.

Akeem Salami, CEO of Mobile Classroom Limited, lauded partnerships and sponsorships from brands and corporate organisations for the monthly nationwide VirtualTest.

Meanwhile, Nigerian students have been advised to follow @_myclassapp on Twitter for regular updates and guidance on periodic VirtualTests and student support opportunities.

