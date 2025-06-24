DigitalSENSE Africa Awards: Onyekwere, Olufuye honored, inducted into Hall of Fame

The 2025 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance was a landmark event this past weekend at the prestigious Welcome Centre Hotels, which saw two titans of Nigeria’s digital landscape, Chief Chima Onyekwere and Dr. Jimson Olufuye, receive top honors and induction into the esteemed DigitalSENSE Hall of Fame.



Chief Onyekwere, who was represented by the Managing Director of Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Muhammed Rudman, is widely celebrated as the ‘Father of the Nigeria Internet,’ was recognized as the DigitalSENSE Africa Innovator of the Decade.

Dr. Olufuye was honored as the 2025 DigitalSENSE Africa Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) Ambassador of the Year.

Both luminaries were then formally inducted into the DigitalSENSE Hall of Fame during the forum, which was hosted by DigitalSENSE Africa in collaboration with its partners and powered by ITREALMS Media group.



According to Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, Lead Consulting Strategist for DigitalSENSE Africa, these accolades celebrate profound and lasting contributions to Nigeria’s digital evolution.

He recalled that Chief Onyekwere, an Officer of the Order of the Niger and a Fellow of the Nigeria Computer Society (FNCS), is a highly respected ICT leader with over three decades of experience. An alumnus of the University of Ife, Harvard Business School, and the University of Maryland (specializing in cybersecurity),.

Chief Onyekwere’s most significant achievement is founding Linkserve in 1996, Nigeria’s first Internet Service Provider (ISP). This pioneering effort earned him the OON award in 2007. Under his leadership, Linkserve introduced groundbreaking technologies like dial-up, VSAT for broadband, Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) networks, and hosting services.

Also Read:

His influence extends across key digital infrastructure initiatives. Since 2007, he has served as the pioneer chairman of the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), instrumental in developing West Africa’s largest Internet Exchange Point, significantly reducing network latency nationwide.

He also served as the immediate past chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) from 2013 to 2023, contributing immensely to domain administration and governance.



Earlier in his career, as Managing Director/CEO of SAAP-TECH LTD (1987-1997), Onyekwere founded the company, deploying banking solutions and securing distributorships for major ICT brands.

Chief Onyekwere’s numerous accolades include “Internet Personality of the Year” (2008) and the “PATHFINDER AWARD – INTERNET” (2004). He has also consulted for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Beyond his corporate achievements, Chief Onyekwere is an ordained Elder of the Methodist Church of Nigeria and a Knight of John Wesley (KJW), actively promoting societal advancement through initiatives like designing and deploying an ICT curriculum for over 200 primary schools, creating 699 jobs, and advancing digital literacy.

Equally, Dr. Jimson Olufuye, who notably chaired the 2025 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum on IG4D, is a distinguished Information and Communication Technology (ICT) professional with over three decades of experience whose leadership has profoundly impacted the global and local digital landscape.

Dr. Olufuye’s career is marked by significant achievements, including founding the Africa ICT Alliance (AfICTA), a pivotal organization dedicated to advancing ICT in Africa, bridging the digital divide, and fostering innovation. His expertise has earned him international recognition, including serving on the UN Secretary-General’s IGF Multistakeholder Advisory Group (MAG) and the Netmundial+10 Steering Committee. These roles have allowed him to shape global discussions on internet governance, digital development, and cybersecurity.

A highly certified professional, Dr. Olufuye holds credentials in PRINCE2 (Project Management), CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor), CISM (Certified Information Security Manager), and CRISC (Certified Risk and Information Systems Control). These certifications underscore his proficiency in managing complex ICT projects and adhering to industry best practices.

Currently, he chairs the Advisory Council for AfICTA, serves as a Principal Consultant at Kontemporary Konsulting Ltd, and acts as an ICT Consultant for Nigeria’s Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation. Through these positions, Dr. Olufuye actively contributes to the future of digital development, cybersecurity, and ICT innovation. His unwavering commitment to digital inclusion, cybersecurity, and innovation continues to inspire a new generation of professionals, laying a crucial foundation for future leaders and innovators.

Post Views: 15