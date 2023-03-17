Digital Marketing Course: New spots available MasterClass by Gaston Taratuta

Aleph, global partner of the world’s leading digital platforms, announced the opening of a new opportunity to take the Digital Ad Certificate, a free and fully online training that allows graduates to certify in digital marketing to enter a growing industry.

This opportunity will include a MasterClass by Gaston Taratuta, CEO and founder of the company, who will share the learnings of his path to being selected as the world’s best entrepreneur in 2022.

This free 90-minute MasterClass will be live and online on March 23nd at 7PM Nigeria. Interested individuals can register through this link. The talk, titled “How to be an entrepreneur in the digital world,” will include Taratuta’s experience – which started with his own investment and ended with a company present in 115 markets – the story of “How to make soup with stones,” and a Q&A session.

The MasterClass is part of the Digital Ad Certificate, a global free online training and certification program in digital marketing aimed at people without prior experience. In addition to specific content, the training includes a cooperative learning methodology focused on teamwork, which generates constant exchange with the other people taking the classes. More than 7,000 students in 100 countries participated in the proposal, with a satisfaction ratio of 9.2 out of 10, according to surveys conducted with the students. The goal is to certify 50,000 people worldwide.

At the end of the course, students receive a certificate from Aleph, which also shares the profiles of the graduates with the thousands of clients it has globally. The training lasts three months and includes theory, information on various platforms, cases, assignments, and MasterClasses.

“When I started my path, I experienced difficulties accessing digital education, which is why we decided to make the Digital Ad Certificate available to everyone. This MasterClass summarizes my entrepreneurial journey and aims to inspire more people to get involved in digital marketing, one of the fastest-growing industries in the world that offers enormous development opportunities for individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and even economies in the region,” explained Gaston Taratuta, CEO and founder of Aleph.

With only $5,000, Taratuta founded IMS, the first company in Aleph’s portfolio, in 2005. The company quickly became the partner in the region of digital firms from Silicon Valley, which were starting to show their potential and appeal as platforms for brands. In 2010, five years after its creation, IMS already had offices in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia and was consolidating its position alongside major digital platforms and collaborating with companies seeking new levels of attraction.

In 2017, with the acquisition of Httpool, the company embarked on a journey beyond the limits of the Americas, which was consolidated with the creation of Aleph Group Inc, a global company that in 2021 achieved unicorn status with a market valuation of over one billion dollars and a presence in more than 115 markets. In 2022, Gaston Taratuta was selected as the “EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2022,” a global competition for entrepreneurs that includes businessmen from more than 60 countries.

“Our goal as a company is to universalize access to digital advertising to unlock economic development worldwide. To achieve this, we need many more people with technical knowledge in digital marketing, and that is why Digital Ad Certificate is a great opportunity,” added Taratuta.