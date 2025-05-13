Digital justice system: NJI advocates protection of women, children

The National Judicial Institute has charged judicial officers in the country to be mindful of the vulnerabilities faced by women, children and marginalised communities in the adjudication of justice in the digital era.

The Institute’s administrator, Justice Abdullahi, said this in Uyo during the workshop on digital rights held in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State on Monday with the theme “Upholding Justice in the Digital Age: Strengthening Judicial Capacity on Digital Rights and Cyber Governance”‘

The workshop is organised by Paradigm Initiative, a non-governmental organization committed to digital advocacy in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission and the National Judicial Institute with the support of the Netherlands Embassy in Nigeria.

It aims to strengthen the capacities of judges and judicial officers with knowledge, skills and tools to handle digital rights cases effectively while also upholding human rights within the Nigerian context.

Speaking further, Abdullahi said the judicial ecosystem is undergoing transformation emphasizing that the development is a call on judges and judicial officers to reflect on how they can deliver justice in a manner that remains true to constitutional principles while also being responsive to the realities of an increasingly digital society.

He explained that the rapid evolution of digital technologies has introduced a new layer of complexity – one that invariably demands an informed, agile, and forward-looking Judiciary.

“Today, digital platforms have become central to communication, commerce, governance, and personal expression.

“But alongside their promise, we are confronted with new and pressing risks posed by online harassment, digital surveillance, misinformation, internet shutdowns, cyberbullying, identity theft, and massive data breaches to mention a few.

“These issues raise complex legal questions that are now appearing more frequently in our courts today.

“Consequently, as custodians of justice, it behoves Your Lordships to approach these questions with a rights-based lens, ensuring that our jurisprudence aligns with national constitutional guarantees as well as international human rights norms.

“We must also remain particularly mindful of the vulnerabilities faced by women, children, and marginalized communities in the digital space,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary National Human Rights Commission. Dr Tony Ojukwu urged judicial officers to brace up for the challenges posed by technology which he noted is reshaping lives, economics and governance at supersonic speed

He said judicial officers must be equipped with the knowledge, tools, and adaptive skills to interpret laws in contexts unimagined just a decade ago.

According to him, “We live in a time where technology is reshaping lives, economies, and governance at a breakneck speed.

“Yet, with its boundless opportunities come profound challenges exemplified by data privacy breaches, cybercrime, digital surveillance, and the spread of misinformation which threaten the very rights we are all sworn to protect.

”In this landscape, the judiciary stands as the last line of defence for citizens navigating the digital frontier. This workshop, therefore, is both timely and critical.

Also speaking, the President National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip said upholding justice in the digital age requires adapting legal systems to address the unique challenges posed by technology.

He said such challenges related to digital evidence, Cyber security, online harassment, hate speech and the digital divide given the disparity in access to technology and digital literacy.

The Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative, Mr Gbenga Sesan, expressed confidence in the ability of the resource persons to do justice to the issues of digital rights in Nigeria.

