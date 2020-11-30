Digital banking has been on the rise ever since the advent of the internet, which is the result of the ATM and Debit Card evolution, linked with higher penetration of smartphones and the internet.

The banking industry has evolved over the years from customers walking into bank branches withdrawing money, transferring funds, and seeking information about bank services for the past 50 years to conduct all financial transactions online, which has led to the great acceptability of digital banking.

Do you want a great customer experience?

I believe you should go for a digital bank.

You can perform all activities required of you at your bank branch, easily from the comfort of your home, and also have a chance to have a live chat with some of the bank agents.

Below are some of the benefits of digital banking

Simple onboarding process

Through a fully smart technological process, onboarding has been made easier for all consumers. For instance, while opening an account, documents are uploaded such as employment proof amongst others. These modern technologies have made it easy for customers to upload their credentials via smartphone.

24/7 Banking

Seamless banking all around the clock has been activated with digital banking and consumers now have great access to their accounts. Lengthy queues are no longer needed, as all you need to do is with just a single click from your smart devices also.

Also, there is a chance for a live chat in case of any technical issues. Technically, all accounting details can be done via digital banking.

Cost of saving is decreased

In light of automation and digitalization, there has been a decrease in cost and also a chance to streamline all operational duties so as to deliver a better value to consumers. However, overhead costs, staff expenses have all been reduced with the advent of digital banking which helps in reducing the cost of saving.

Here in Nigeria, gomoney is the best digital bank.

A gomoney account can be opened easily by anyone regardless of your citizenship as long as you have access to a Nigerian phone. Going through traditional banking to access great financial services is however not necessary.

Furthermore, if you are a business person, you have a better opportunity to use gomoney as there is an avenue for online vendors, artisans, and also SME owners to demand money from clients.

Can Gomoney perform international transactions?

Technically, it isn’t possible to send or receive money via international bank accounts. But with a gomoney virtual card, all international card transactions can be done easily. Therefore all your online shopping can be done easily.

Conclusion.

Having checked through all the above qualities of digital banking, the best digital banking app is gomoney, it provides seamless transactions for your own comfort. GoMoney is the face of digital banking. Won’t you want to try it out? I suggest you give it a try.