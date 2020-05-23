The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, has raised the alarm over fraudsters using his name on the social media to dupe Nigerians.

The alarm was raised by the DIG in a statement by his Personal Assistant, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday.

Adejobi said apart from Facebook, which Ali had not used in a long while, the highly rated cop does not have any social media handle or page.

He said: “The attention of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, DIG Abdulmajid Ali, has been drawn to the fraudulent acts of some unscrupulous elements who have been impersonating him on social media platforms and making direct phone calls to certain individuals and groups in order to dupe them and other innocent Nigerians.

“The DIG Operations wishes to state in clear terms that he doesn’t operate any social media platforms aside from Facebook, which has even been dormant for a while, and has not in anyway solicited for helps, either financial or in kind, from individuals or groups.”

Adejobi specifically mentioned one of such fraudsters with telephone number 08163352997, who has been impersonating Ali for a while and soliciting for helps, offering fake foreign and local courses to security operatives, including innocent Nigerians, in a bid to dupe them of their hard-earned incomes.

He added: “Without mincing words, DIG Abdulmajid Ali therefore urges the general public to beware of these elements with criminal tendencies and assist the police in its ongoing efforts to track them (syndicate) down for proper investigation and prosecution.

“In the same vein, the Police boss wishes to admonish the general public to stay safe and abide by the guidelines against the spread of the global pandemic, COVID-19.”