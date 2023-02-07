DIG Ekpoudom declares support for Akpabio

A retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Udom Ekpoudom, has declared his support for the senatorial ambition of Godswill Akpabio, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North-West in the forthcoming general elections.

Ekpoudom made the declaration on Monday at his residence in Uyo while briefing newsmen at the end of a closed door meeting with Akpabio.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Ekpoudom had earlier challenged Akpabio’s nomination.

The retired top police chief said he would campaign for the victory of Akpabio, as well as that of Akan Udofia, APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom and Sen. Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate.

“I remain a bona fide member of the APC, contrary to insinuations that I had decamped or was planning to decamp to the opposition party.

Ekpoudom noted that his relationship with Akpabio predated his entry into politics and whatever happened between him and the former governor of the state was a break in communication.

“Something happened that I didn’t understand but he has explained it to me today. We have sorted it out. I will not deviate from the principles of the party,” he said.

While commenting, Akpabio said he had resolved to meet Ekpoudom and settle all the differences as his elder brother.

“I am here today because immediately after the Supreme Court judgment that declared me the candidate, I made a decision that his house would be the first private residence I will visit and that is why I am here.

“He is not just an elder brother to me, but he happens to be a brother from the same kindred and someone in whom I am always pleased with.

Akpabio added that even before the Supreme Court judgment, they had been trying to make peace but both of them agreed that they allow the court to decide after which they would work together for the success of the party.

He said that Ekpoudom was a man that believed in transformation and development, adding that their relationship was not borne out of politics but of mutual respect that could not be divided by politics.

He said, “Today we are together supporting the same candidates, Tinubu as our president, myself as the Senator, Akan Udofia as governor and others.”