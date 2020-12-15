France midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to remain at Manchester United until next summer as it would be difficult to organise such a high-profile transfer in January, his agent said.

Mino Raiola had said last week the 27-year-old was unhappy at United and needed to change teams “in the next transfer market” to reignite his career.

However, Pogba has since pledged his commitment to United.

“I was talking about next summer,” Raiola was quoted as saying by Tuttosport on Monday.

“When it comes to Pogba in England they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive.

“It’s very difficult to see big clubs making these kinds of transfers in January. We will see what happens next summer.”

Pogba, who joined from Juventus for 89 million pounds ($118.59 million) in 2016, has featured in nine Premier League matches this season, starting only six.

His contract runs out in June 2022.