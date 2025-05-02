Diezani: Widely anticipated documentary finally released

One year after its viral teaser was released, prompting conversation around the region and becoming a top trending topic on X, West Africa’s largest factual content studio: “Chude Jideonwo Presents,” has finally released the docu-series on Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Maduake: “Is It Your Money?”

It was announced with an official trailer released on the Instagram handle of its Director, Chude Jideonwo, on Friday, the release day.

The four-part docu-series is “the definitive story of how Diezani Alison-Madueke went from the most powerful woman in Africa to Nigeria’s most wanted international fugitive”, the producers said.

Hailed as the biggest budget documentary from West Africa to date, and primarily funded by the MacArthur Foundation, it was shot across three countries: Nigeria, United Kingdom and United States of America, and across eight cities.

“This has been almost three years of the most painstaking research, shooting, investment, fact-checking, post-production and fending off multiple threats that we will not talk about just yet,” Jideonwo, the Director, said.

Part 1 was released on Friday (today) morning and is now streaming exclusively on premium streaming service: withChude.com.

Parts 2 to 4 will be released on a weekly basis.

The documentary has already received awards as “Best Documentary” across Nigeria and been shown at international film festivals across the world.

It was produced in conjunction with YNaija Studios and Capital Film Productions.

