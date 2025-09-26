Diesel laden tanker falls, catches fire on Enugu/Onitsha Expressway

A diesel laden tanker has again fallen and caught fire on Ugwu-Onyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Franklin Agbakoba, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday in Enugu.

Agbakoba, who said that the incident happened at about 6:16pm on Thursday, said that FRSC personnel had advised and diverted traffic on the expressway.

He advised motorists and pedestrians to follow the Ngwo Community Road, popularly known as Ngwo Snake Road, while going into and outside Enugu metropolis for now.

The Sector Commander said that the lone accident did not involve any other vehicle, adding that there were no casualty recorded yet.

“There is no life lost in the incident for now,” he said.

Agbakoba said that the Federal and State Fire Services were on ground battling the fire and ensuring it did not escalate.

He added: “At about 18:16, September 25, 2025, the FRSC Enugu State Sector Command received a crash alert along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by Ugwu-Onyeama.

“Rescue teams from the State Sector and the FRSC 9th Mile Unit Commands were activated to the crash scene.

“More details of the report will be forwarded soon.”