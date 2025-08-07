Diesel blockage: Telecoms operators alert Nigerians to network disruption

Nigeria’s telecoms operators have expressed concern and warned that blocking the supply of diesel to network sites could soon cause major service problems across the country.

Gbenga Adebayo, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), made this known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Adebayo noted that workers from two major oil unions, the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers and the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) have stopped diesel trucks from loading fuel at depots in Kaduna, Lagos, and Koko in Delta State.

The ALTON boss said the diesel is used to power thousands of telecom sites, especially those run by IHS Towers, one of Nigeria’s largest network infrastructure companies.

“The unions’ action reportedly followed a dispute over alleged fuel theft involving two NOGASA-linked companies and IHS. The matter is being investigated,” he said.

Adebayo said the blockade was already affecting some of the 16,000 telecom sites that help keep mobile networks, internet, banking, hospitals, emergency services, and security systems running across Nigeria.



“This is a serious threat to public safety and national security, telecom sites are critical infrastructure, blocking fuel from reaching them is dangerous and illegal,” he said.

Adebayo urged the oil unions to stop the blockade immediately and resolve any disputes legally.

He called on government agencies, including the National Security Adviser and telecom the Communications Commission, to step in before the country faces a full network shutdown.

“Without diesel, we can not keep the networks running. Millions of Nigerians could lose access to vital services,” Adebayo warned.

