Didier Drogba: Victor Osimhen can be world’s finest striker

Didier Drogba has claimed that reported Arsenal target Victor Osimhen could become the world’s finest striker.
Arsenal is reportedly keen on bringing the 23-year-old Nigeria international to the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners are on the brink of announcing a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus but the North Londoners could – and should – sign an additional striker, too.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Arsenal is preparing an £85 million offer to sign the Napoli marksman this summer.
And Drogba, speaking to Calciomercato, claimed that the 23-year-old has the potential of being the world’s finest goalscorer.
He said: “Osimhen?
“I really like.
“Oh yeah, he’s a great striker.
“Can he become one of the greatest in the world?
“Yes it is possible, in football everything is possible.
“When you have a talent like his, I think it’s just a question of momentum.”
Alessandro Altobelli, a former Italian footballer, claimed earlier this year that Osimhen is “better than Dusan Vlahovic” in what was a massive endorsement for the Naples-based goal machine.