Diddy: Jury finds Sean Combs guilty of prostitution, clears him of serious charge

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been found guilty on two out of five counts in his high-profile sex-trafficking trial.

Jurors on Tuesday reached a partial verdict in the sex trafficking trial of the music mogul but have been unable to agree on the most serious charge facing the music mogul — racketeering.

A note from the jury to Judge Arun Subramanian did not say whether the verdict on four of the five counts against the 55-year-old Combs was guilty or not guilty.

“We have reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 as we have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides,” the jury note said.

The judge instructed the jury to continue deliberations on the racketeering charge, but dismissed them for the day and asked them to return on Wednesday.

Shortly after returning to deliberations Wednesday morning, jurors announced they had reached a verdict. The music mogul was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, he was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 on allegations that he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

In addition to racketeering, Combs faces two charges of sex trafficking and two charges of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

He has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, transportation to engage in prostitution, which he has been found guilty of, typically carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

