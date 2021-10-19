Did Primate Ayodele say Ifeanyi Ubah will win Anambra election?, by James Ubah

As the Anambra governorship election gets closer, different publications have been coming up concerning the candidates and the election as a whole. At a time like this, publications that has to do with prophecies on who becomes the winner of the election gets lot of attention from candidates and people of Anambra.

Popular prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele is one prophet who has spoken consistently about the gubernatorial election in Anambra. He started before the primaries up till this moment and his last prophecy was talking about the candidates and their stand in the soon coming elections.

In this last prophecy, he mentioned that the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) are not wanted by the people of Anambra and that they are bent on taking the victory by force.

‘‘People are tired of APGA, they don’t want APGA but the party wants to enforce power through rigging, they are not getting it right. Governor Willie Obiano isn’t doing his homework properly and it will affect their victory. Nobody is ready for APGA and APC in Anambra but both of them are bent on taking it by force. Except Governor Willie Obiano begs the people of Anambra and prays to God, the people will not vote for APGA.’’

For YPP and PDP, Primate Ayodele stated that both parties have what it takes to win the election and advised them on what to do.

‘’PDP has what it takes, they have the resources but except their candidate, Valentine Ozigbo does the necessary things, he won’t win. A coalition will help PDP more to get their chances. If they do what is right, they will get it. Unless PDP wakes up, gets a coalition and puts their house in proper order, they will not be victorious, they should manage things properly. Three days to the election, things will start changing, PDP should prepare well

‘’A Coalition will send APC off the race but other parties don’t see beyond their nose and by this, they will create chances for APC to win in an ungodly way. The people don’t want APC and APGA. If PDP can utilize the opportunity, they can win.

‘’YPP candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah is not ready to take victory, victory is surrounding him but he isn’t ready for it. They will ease him out technically, he is getting some things wrong except he does the needful. He has what it takes but he isn’t managing it, he is playing around the victory and people are not seeing him as well prepared for the election victory. The victory is close to him but he doesn’t know how to claim it.’’ (https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/12/anambra-guber-primate-ayodele-reveals-election-outcome-in-fresh-prophecy/)

However, since yesterday, there have been stories flying in the internet that Primate Ayodele prophesied that Ifeanyi Ubah will win the election. This has been posted on mainstream news platforms like the Sun newspapers, and other online platforms.( https://www.sunnewsonline.com/primate-ayodele-says-ifeanyi-ubahll-win/)

Going by the prophetic statement and what is currently spreading, it is important to note that they are two different things and the man of God never stated that Ifeanyi Ubah will win the election.

For Ifeanyi Ubah, Primate Ayodele even noted that the people are not seeing him as a serious candidate and that he doesn’t know how to claim victory. He went ahead to categorically state that he will eased out technically except he does the needful. With this statement, Primate Ayodele never said Ifeanyi Uba will win but advised him on what he needs to do if he wants to win. He wasn’t the only one in this category, the PDP candidate was also advised on what to do to win the election.

Where then did those sponsoring stories to favor Ifeanyi Ubah get theirs from? The facts are available on the social media and there was never a time Primate Ayodele made a statement that YPP and Ifeanyi Ubah will win the election.

However, this is not the first time Primate Ayodele’s prophecies will be twisted by some elements for political gains. In 2018, Primate Ayodele released a statement that only Saraki can unseat Buhari and that can only happen if the PDP gives him the presidential ticket but unfortunately, they didn’t listen and they lost in the election. After this, there were verbal attacks against Primate Ayodele for saying ‘Saraki will be nigeria’s next president’, meanwhile, there was never a time Primate Ayodele said this.

In 2020 before Ondo election, Primate Ayodele said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will not win by people’s mandate but through manipulation, technicality, power of incumbency, money and security. His words were twisted as saying ‘Rotimi Akeredolu will not win’, whereas that wasn’t what the man of God said.

For Ifeanyi Ubah, it’s obvious his camp are behind the sponsored stories but putting the records straight, Primate Ayodele never said Ifeanyi Ubah will win the election.