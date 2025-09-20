DICON explains cause of explosion, confirms one dead

The Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has explained the cause of the explosion in its premises in Kaduna, Kaduna State, confirming that one person died in the incident.

The explanation came hours after the incident on Saturday in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Maria Sambo, the same day.

Sambo said in the statement: “On Saturday, 20 September 2025, at about 10 am, an explosion occurred at DICON Ordnance Factory Disposal pit, killing one person and injuring others.

“Some old storage bunkers used to store Raw Materials for production contained several expired materials for production which have exceeded their lifespans, including a large quantity of Ammonia Nitrates, Primer Caps, Propellants and others.

“DICON had earlier initiated efforts since July 2025 to ensure the controlled disposal of these expired items and successfully destroyed all the Ammonia Nitrates and the majority of other items.

“However, the unfortunate accident of the explosion occurred while specialists were concluding the destruction of the remaining quantity of the expired items at the disposal pit on Saturday, 20 September 2025.

Also Read

“The injured DICON staff are currently receiving treatment at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, while the body of the deceased Personnel has been deposited at the mortuary.

“While commiserating with staff, families and friends of the deceased and wishing the injured a quick recovery, DICON assures the general public that the unfortunate incident is under control and there is no need for panic.

“The neighbouring community is assured that DICON, as a responsible professional organisation, has institutionalised operational safety to the highest level, and they can go about their normal business. The remaining materials have been made safe.

“Accordingly, a Board of Inquiry has been instituted to unravel the immediate cause of the unfortunate incident.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']