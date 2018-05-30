Dickson’s Cup: CAF official lauds Bayelsa for grassroots sports development

The African Football Confederation says the ongoing 2018 Governor Dickson’s Football tournament in Bayelsa, is a veritable ground for discovering talents and developing sports at the grassroots.

A CAF Medical Committee Member, Dr Peter Singabele, made the assertion in a chat with sports writers on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

While applauding the state governor for the gesture, he said grassroots sports development was one veritable tool for curbing vices among youths anywhere in the world.

He expressed optimism that at the conclusion of the competition, young soccer talents would have been discovered and ready for grooming in Bayelsa.

Singabele said: “Yes, the 2018 Governor Dickson’s competition has come a long way, from the knock-out stage to the semi-finals; I am so excited at the skills and talents displayed by the players so far.

“I believe that players all over have shown a lot of dedication and support to the state government in its efforts at ensuring the needful development in the area of football.

“A lot of players have been pulled out from the creeks to participate in this year’s competition that is aimed at stamping out cultism and other vices among youths.

“I am happy that the objectives of the competition are being achieved.’’

On talents discovered: “I am aware that there are plans for them because the former Super Eagle’s Coach, Samson Siasia, has promised to take them to his academy for further grooming”.

He added: “I commend the Bayelsa Government for approving the competition for youths, and I applaud all the players who have availed themselves.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria, reports that the first semi-final game on Tuesday, saw Peretorugbene community triumph over Toru-Orua community 9-8 via penalties after the game ended 1-1 at regulation time.

The winners between Otuasega and Opu-Nembe communities, in the second semi-final Wednesday at the Samson Siasia Stadium, meet Peretorugbene in the final to be played on June 3.

NAN reports that the Dickson’s football competition, tagged “Restoration Cup Season II’’ featured no fewer than 150 community-based teams across the eight local government areas of the state.

The winner will take home N5 million of the total cash prize money of N11 million; the second best team, N3million, while N2 million goes to the third place winner.

The fourth team will get a consolatory prize of N500,000, the Best Goalkeeper, Highest Goal Scorer and the Most Valuable Player will each get N100,000.