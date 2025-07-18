Dickson visits Awujale’s family after monarch’s passing

Senator Seriake Dickson on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State following the passing of the revered monarch, Oba Sikiru Adetona, Ogbagba II, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

The senator, a prince of the Fidipote Royal Family of Ijebuland, expressed sorrow at the loss of the iconic traditional ruler who joined his ancestors on July 15, 2025.

During the visit, Dickson, the representative of Bayelsa West Senatorial District, was accompanied by High Chief Bimbo Okenla, the Kakanfo Awujale of Ijebuland.

The delegation met with key members of the royal establishment, including His Royal Highness, Oba Tajudeen Kolawole Omotayo, the Olori Ebi (head) of the Fidipote Ruling House; and Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde K1, the Olori Omo Oba Akile Ijebu and Head of the Princes’ Council.

“I thanked them for the solidarity and support they showed Kabiyesi during his reign, and also for the dignity and unity they have displayed at his passing,” Senator Dickson said.

He was briefed on the funeral rites and upcoming traditional activities planned by the Ijebu Traditional Council in honour of the late monarch.

Also Read:

The Senator visited the family residence to condole with the Olori and other members of the royal family.

The former governor of Bayelsa State said: “As a Prince of the Fidipote Royal Family, it was important for me to be present and to share in this moment of mourning and remembrance.

“I hope to visit them again soon.”

Oba Sikiru Adetona reigned for 65 years.

He was one of Nigeria’s longest-serving and most respected traditional rulers.

His passing marks the end of a historic era in Ijebuland and across the Nigerian traditional rulership landscape.

“May his soul continue to rest in peace. Amen,” Senator Dickson said.

Post Views: 6